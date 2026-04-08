Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council Opens Applications for 2026-27 Class

Clarksville, TN – The Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) is currently accepting applications for the class of 2026-27.

Applications can be found at this link and are due by May 1st, 2026.

Prospective students must possess an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system.

Applicants will need to obtain two references with one reference being from a teacher, guidance counselor, or principal. The persons providing these references should not be related to you.

Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor’s Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth, and demonstrated leadership ability. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s selections by email.

What is the Mayor’s Youth Council?

The Mayor’s Youth Council is an organization of young people working toward the common purpose of developing their individual leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer service and increased communication with elected officials.

The MYC meets as an entire council once a month and students are divided into individual pods to meet more frequently and focus on a specific issue.