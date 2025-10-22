Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Guthrie Highway and Jim Johnson Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at 8:00am, and will turn off water service on Guthrie Highway and Jim Johnson Road.

Thursday, October 23rd, from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

3875 to 4175 Guthrie Highway

Jim Johnson Road

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.