70.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Lacrosse Earns Win at Wofford College Play Day in South...
Sports

APSU Women’s Lacrosse Earns Win at Wofford College Play Day in South Carolina

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Lacrosse Wraps Up Strong Performance with Win at Wofford Play Day. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Lacrosse Wraps Up Strong Performance with Win at Wofford Play Day. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsSpartansburg, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s lacrosse team competed in the Wofford College’s play day against Wofford and Belmont Abbey, Friday. 

Against Wofford, goalie Erin-Kate Roeder tallied eight saves. Sammi Houttekier led the team with three goals and two assists. Lauryn Warfield scored also scored two goals and recorded one assist. 

Houttekier scored three goals against Belmont Abbey and had three assists. Warfield also contributed three goals. Emily Jannetty and Sophia Schwab each scored two goals with one assist. Roeder totaled eight saves, leading the APSU Govs to an 11-5 win. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s lacrosse team on Twitter (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@Govswlax). 

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team begins their inaugural season against Garner Webb on February 7th at 11:00am at Morgan Brothers Field. 

Previous article
Tennessee Health Department Promotes Early Detection in Pink & Pearl Cancer Awareness Campaign
Next article
Clarksville Police Arrest Two Suspects in FSNB Bank Strong-Armed Robbery
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information