APSU Women’s Lacrosse Earns Win at Wofford College Play Day in South Carolina

Spartansburg, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s lacrosse team competed in the Wofford College’s play day against Wofford and Belmont Abbey, Friday.

Against Wofford, goalie Erin-Kate Roeder tallied eight saves. Sammi Houttekier led the team with three goals and two assists. Lauryn Warfield scored also scored two goals and recorded one assist.

Houttekier scored three goals against Belmont Abbey and had three assists. Warfield also contributed three goals. Emily Jannetty and Sophia Schwab each scored two goals with one assist. Roeder totaled eight saves, leading the APSU Govs to an 11-5 win.

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team begins their inaugural season against Garner Webb on February 7th at 11:00am at Morgan Brothers Field.