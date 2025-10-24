Tennessee Health Department Promotes Early Detection in Pink & Pearl Cancer Awareness Campaign

Nashville, TN – This October and November, the Tennessee Department of Health is promoting breast and lung cancer awareness with the annual Pink & Pearl Campaign.

The campaign combines the pink ribbon, a recognized symbol for breast cancer awareness, with the pearl ribbon representing lung cancer awareness. While breast cancer is the most common new cancer in female Tennesseans, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death.

“The Pink & Pearl Campaign highlights Tennessee’s leading cause of cancer and the most common cause of cancer deaths,” Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dunn, said. “We can reduce the number of breast and lung cancer deaths in Tennessee by decreasing risk factors, like tobacco use, making early interventions and screening more accessible, raising awareness, and removing barriers to care.”

Routine cancer screenings increase the chance of early detection when more treatment options are available, which may increase one’s chance of survival.

The current United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines recommend women begin regular mammogram screenings at the age of 40. Depending on risk factors, some women need to start screening at an earlier age.

The USPSTF recommends annual screening for lung cancer in adults ages 50 to 80 with a 20 pack- year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit smoking within the past 15 years.

You may qualify for free breast cancer screenings through the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program (TBSCP). TBCSP provides breast and cervical screening services to uninsured and underinsured women and diagnostic testing for qualifying men and women.

Learn more at the TBSCP webpage or contact your local health department for more information.

On Friday, November 7th, 2025, Pink & Pearl Day, Tennesseans can support the campaign by wearing pink and pearls and sharing pictures on social media using the campaign hashtags #TNPinkandPearl and #MyPinkandPearlWhy.