Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Completes First Day of ITA Conference Invitational Championship

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team completed its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Conference Invitational Championship, Friday.

Luca Bohlen fell in the singles competition in two sets to Lipscomb’s Mariia Dolzhenko. Sophia Baranov played to a tie-break set, ultimately losing the match.

In doubles, North Alabama’s Eeva Ristola and Mathilde Delaney took the win against Sophia Baranov and Katie Oliver, 6-0.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will continue to play in the ITA Women’s Conference Invitational Championship this weekend.

Governors vs. Various

Singles

Mariia Dolzhenko (Lipscomb) def. Luca Bohlen, 6-2, 6-4 Anastasija Adeikyte (Stetson) def. Sophia Baranov, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Doubles