70.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Completes First Day of ITA Conference...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Completes First Day of ITA Conference Invitational Championship

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Kicks Off ITA Conference Invitational with Competitive First Day. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Kicks Off ITA Conference Invitational with Competitive First Day. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team completed its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Conference Invitational Championship, Friday. 

Luca Bohlen fell in the singles competition in two sets to Lipscomb’s Mariia Dolzhenko. Sophia Baranov played to a tie-break set, ultimately losing the match. 

In doubles, North Alabama’s Eeva Ristola and Mathilde Delaney took the win against Sophia Baranov and Katie Oliver, 6-0.  

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will continue to play in the ITA Women’s Conference Invitational Championship this weekend.

Governors vs. Various 

Singles  

  1. Mariia Dolzhenko (Lipscomb) def. Luca Bohlen, 6-2, 6-4
  2. Anastasija Adeikyte (Stetson) def. Sophia Baranov, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Doubles

  1. Eeva Ristola / Mathilde Delaney (North Alabama) def. Sophia Baranov / Katie Oliver, 6-0
Previous article
APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Win on Day Two of ITA Conference Invitational in Jacksonville
Next article
Tennessee Health Department Promotes Early Detection in Pink & Pearl Cancer Awareness Campaign
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information