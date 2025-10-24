APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Win on Day Two of ITA Conference Invitational in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned one win on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Conference Invitational Championship, Friday.

Vincent Lu defeated Joao Barreto in a two-set, double tiebreaker match, with the first set advancing to an eight-point tiebreak, and the second set advancing to the 10th match point.

Youssef Labbene (North Florida) advanced against Logan Tomovski, with Tomovski retiring due to injury in the second set. Rohan Loubser retired due to injury in the first set against the Lipscomb opponent, Oskar Szymczak.

Tomovski and Loubser fell in a tie-breaker match against Alberto Altur and Izan Orgiles (North Alabama), with a final score of 7(9) – 6(7).

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will continue ITA Men’s Conference Invitational Championship play this weekend.

Governors vs. Various

Singles

Vincent Lu def. Joao Barreto (Eastern Kentucky), 7(8) – 6, 4(10) – 6

Logan Tomovski [inj] Youssef Labbene (North Florida), 1-6, 2-5

Rohan Loubser [inj] Oskar Szymczak (Lipscomb), 5-4

Doubles

Alberto Altur / Izan Orgiles (North Alabama) def. Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser, 7(9) -6 (7)