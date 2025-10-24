70.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Men’s Tennis Earns Win on Day Two of ITA Conference Invitational...
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Win on Day Two of ITA Conference Invitational in Jacksonville

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Continues Competition with Win in Jacksonville Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Continues Competition with Win in Jacksonville Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned one win on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Conference Invitational Championship, Friday. 

Vincent Lu defeated Joao Barreto in a two-set, double tiebreaker match, with the first set advancing to an eight-point tiebreak, and the second set advancing to the 10th match point. 

Youssef Labbene (North Florida) advanced against Logan Tomovski, with Tomovski retiring due to injury in the second set. Rohan Loubser retired due to injury in the first set against the Lipscomb opponent, Oskar Szymczak. 

Tomovski and Loubser fell in a tie-breaker match against Alberto Altur and Izan Orgiles (North Alabama), with a final score of 7(9) – 6(7). 

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will continue ITA Men’s Conference Invitational Championship play this weekend. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Governors vs. Various 

Singles

Vincent Lu def. Joao Barreto (Eastern Kentucky), 7(8) – 6, 4(10) – 6

Logan Tomovski [inj] Youssef Labbene (North Florida), 1-6, 2-5

Rohan Loubser [inj] Oskar Szymczak (Lipscomb), 5-4

Doubles 

Alberto Altur / Izan Orgiles (North Alabama) def. Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser, 7(9) -6 (7)

Previous article
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Says SNAP Benefits May Lapse November 1st Due Democrat-Led Federal Government Shutdown
Next article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Completes First Day of ITA Conference Invitational Championship
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information