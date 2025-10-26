APSU Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Competition at UTC Steve Baras Chattanooga Invite

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team completed competition in the UTC Steve Baras Invite, Sunday.

Lucas Ranciaro was defeated by Tennessee Tech’s Elyad Odhnavie in a 6-0, 6-3 match. Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro fell short against Furman’s Barnabus Sift and Evan Duggal in an 8-4 match.

Governors vs. Various

Singles

Elyad Odhnavie (Tennessee Tech) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

Barnabus Sift / Evan Duggal (Furman) def. Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro, 8-4

