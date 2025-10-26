52.4 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Competition at UTC Steve Baras Chattanooga Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Team Gains Experience at UTC Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Team Gains Experience at UTC Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team completed competition in the UTC Steve Baras Invite, Sunday.

Lucas Ranciaro was defeated by Tennessee Tech’s Elyad Odhnavie in a 6-0, 6-3 match. Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro fell short against Furman’s Barnabus Sift and Evan Duggal in an 8-4 match. 

Governors vs. Various 

Singles

Doubles 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

