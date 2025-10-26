52.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 27, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Major Two-Vehicle Crash on I-24 Westbound Near Exit 4

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound near mile marker 2. The crash occurred at approximately 7:18pm and involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer.

All westbound lanes are currently shut down, and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 4 until the roadway can be cleared. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect significant delays.

The number of individuals injured and their conditions are unknown at this time. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency, and all inquiries should be directed to THP.

