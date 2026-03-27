Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement and Fire Hydrant Installation on Jackson Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement and fire hydrant installation on Monday, March 30th, 2026, at 8:00am on Jackson Road from Hudson Drive to Spencer Lane.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.