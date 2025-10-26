APSU Women’s Golf Travels to Mississippi for The Judson Tournament at Hattiesburg Country Club

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team heads to the Hospitality State for Southern Mississippi’s The Judson, October 27th-28th, 2025, at the Hattiesburg Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is joined by North Alabama, Belmont, West Georgia, Tulane, Lamar, Mississippi College, Central Arkansas, Alabama State, Samford, and host Southern Miss.

Austin Peay State University most recently competed in the Battle of the Border against Murray State at the Clarksville Country Club on October 19th, as the Racers took a 6.5-5.5 win.

Jillian Breedlove is set to tee off first for the APSU Govs in Mississippi with a 75.25 stroke average and 11 of 12 rounds counted this season. Next on the tee is Jordin Cowing, who has a 76.42 stroke average and nine of 12 rounds played count towards the Govs’ score.

Abby Hirtzel is third up for the APSU Govs, averaging 77.83 strokes per round. The junior has had 11 out of 12 rounds counted this season. Next is Ella Arnzen with a 78.25 stroke average. The freshman has had nine of 12 rounds counted. Rounding out the Governors’ scoring lineup is Abby Jimenez with a 79.33 stroke average, with four of 12 rounds counting.

Makenna Cox, Katie Roberts, and Autumn Spencer will be competing as individuals.

The Judson begins tomorrow at 8:00am as Austin Peay State University is paired with Southern Miss and Tulane.