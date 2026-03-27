Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Travels to Florida for Key Weekend Matches

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks extend its six-match winning streak when it heads to the Sunshine State for a Saturday 10:00pm CT match against Florida International and a Sunday 10:00am contest against North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (10-2) has swept each of its last three matches, including a 7-0 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs’ only losses on the year have been at No. 13 Vanderbilt and at Furman in the second match of the season.

The meeting between the Governors and the Panthers is the first in program history. The APSU Govs’ Sunday match against the Ospreys is the fourth in program history, with UNF winning each of the previous meetings.

This spring, Clemence Butavand is 9-1 in singles, while Elena Thiel and Yi-Ching Huang are 9-2. In doubles, Butavand and Baranov lead the team in doubles and are 7-2 overall.

Florida International is 6-7 this season. FIU enters Saturday’s following a 6-1 win against DePaul, Wednesday, and faces UNF, Friday.

About the Florida International Panthers

2025-26 Record: 6-7 (2-0 Conference USA)

2024-25 Record: 15-5 (3-0 Conference USA)

The Panthers won their third Conference USA title, and fell to no. 25 Stanford in the NCAA Championship 1-4.

About the North Florida Ospreys

Last Meeting: North Florida defeated the Governors 5-2 (3/23/25)

2025-26 Record: 17-0 (0-0 ASUN)

2024-25 Record: 12-8 (7-2 ASUN)

The Ospreys fell to #3 North Alabama, 4-1, in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to action for an April 4th 1:00pm match against Western Kentucky at the Governors Tennis Courts.