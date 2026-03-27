Tennessee Highway Patrol Responds to Deadly CMCSS School Bus Crash Near Highway 70 in Carroll County

Carroll County, TN – Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal crash in Carroll County near the intersection of Highway 70 and Cedar Grove involving a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System bus and another vehicle.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and troopers are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while emergency personnel remain on scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.