Clarksville Obituary: Lucky “Jill” Ray

Clarksville, TN – Lucky “Jill” Ray, age 70 of Erin, TN, passed away Friday, October 24th, 2025 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating.
The Ray family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Tuesday morning.
Jill entered this life on January 9th, 1955, in Nashville, TN, daughter of the late Carl Duke Dye Sr and Mary Dye. Jill had a love for the outdoors, camping, and spending time with her family. However, her true passion in life was her grandbabies; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Terry Eads, and brother, Ronnie Anderson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Billy Ray; children, Dwayne Ray, Tammy Eads, Misty Ray; siblings, Carl Dye Jr, Edith Gauthier, MaryAnn Peacher, and Jack Dye. Jill also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Brandt Eads, Tara (Jordan) Goad, Zeylan Eads, Autum (Jonathan) Figueroa, Amareona (Devan) Daugherty, Alyssa Cooksey, Mareo Kizer Jr, Matthew Ray; great-grandchildren, Brody Eads, Maddex Eads, Abel Eads, Brandtlee Eads, Owen Goad, Melody Figueroa, and Wrenley Ray.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com