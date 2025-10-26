Austin Peay State University Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match to Queens in Home Contest

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took a 3-1 loss to Queens, Sunday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Queens took a 16-10 lead after a 6-1 run in the first set. Austin Peay (4-18, 2-8 ASUN) battled back to get within three at 20-17 with a kill by Lauren Wallace, assisted by Sarah Butler.

The Royals extended their lead to 24-18, but the Governors responded with a 3-0 run to get back within three at 24-21. After four set points, a kill by Ellis Sargent ended the first set, giving the Royals the 25-21 win.

The APSU Govs took command of the second set early with an 11-1 run. The Royals got as close as seven at 24-17, but a kill by Dani Kopacz gave the Governors the 25-17 second set win.

The two teams went back and forth to open the third frame as a kill by Sargent tied the set at 11. The APSU Govs scored four in a row to lead 17-13, but Queens fought back to tie the set at 19 and force a Governor timeout. Four consecutive Queens points allowed them to lead 24-21 as a kill by Tally Cloyd got the Govs within two. A kill by Sargent ended the third set with the Royals winning, 25-22.

The Royals used their momentum to quickly lead in the fourth frame, taking an 18-6 lead over the Governors. Austin Peay State University got as close as 18-9 as Queens took the 25-14 fourth set win for the 3-1 match.

Next Up APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action Friday at 5:00pm CT against Bellarmine in Louisville, KY.