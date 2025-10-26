52.4 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match to Queens in Home Contest

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to Queens Despite Strong Home Effort in Clarksville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took a 3-1 loss to Queens, Sunday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Queens took a 16-10 lead after a 6-1 run in the first set. Austin Peay (4-18, 2-8 ASUN) battled back to get within three at 20-17 with a kill by Lauren Wallace, assisted by Sarah Butler.

The Royals extended their lead to 24-18, but the Governors responded with a 3-0 run to get back within three at 24-21. After four set points, a kill by Ellis Sargent ended the first set, giving the Royals the 25-21 win. 

The APSU Govs took command of the second set early with an 11-1 run. The Royals got as close as seven at 24-17, but a kill by Dani Kopacz gave the Governors the 25-17 second set win.

The two teams went back and forth to open the third frame as a kill by Sargent tied the set at 11. The APSU Govs scored four in a row to lead 17-13, but Queens fought back to tie the set at 19 and force a Governor timeout. Four consecutive Queens points allowed them to lead 24-21 as a kill by Tally Cloyd got the Govs within two. A kill by Sargent ended the third set with the Royals winning, 25-22. 

The Royals used their momentum to quickly lead in the fourth frame, taking an 18-6 lead over the Governors. Austin Peay State University got as close as 18-9 as Queens took the 25-14 fourth set win for the 3-1 match.

Next Up APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action Friday at 5:00pm CT against Bellarmine in Louisville, KY. 

