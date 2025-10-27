Clarksville Obituary: Vincent Joseph Glorioso,

Clarksville, TN – Vincent Joseph Glorioso, a devoted family patriarch, passed away on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on July 15th, 1946, in Meriden, Connecticut, Vincent led a life marked by his dedication to family, his remarkable career, and his love for the outdoors.
As an accomplished tradesman, he spent the majority of his life as a master carpenter, showcasing his skills and expertise through a devoted work ethic that earned him the respect and admiration of both his peers and clients. His craftsmanship was evident in the many projects he completed, each bearing the hallmark and precision of his talent and passion.
Vincent served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War—a commitment that exemplified his dedication and strength. A Staff Sergeant at the time of his discharge, Vincent served in Infantry and was the recipient of many decorations, medals, and commendations to include: The National Defense Service Medal, The Purple Heart (for injuries sustained during combat), the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Campaign Stars, and 2 Overseas Service Bars.
Following his military service, he returned to civilian life with the same fervor he had shown in service, pouring his energy into his work and family.
To those who knew him, Vincent’s interests were as vast as the landscapes he enjoyed. He had a profound love for the great outdoors, where he found joy in hunting and fishing, particularly duck hunting, which became a cherished pastime. Yet, above all his pursuits, it was the moments spent with his family that he treasured most, reflecting the warmth of his character and the deep bonds he formed throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sally Ann Chandler Glorioso; his children, Vince Glorioso, Jr. (Linda), Michael Glorioso (Leny), Steven Jenkins (Misty), and Brian Jenkins; his grandchildren, Joseph Glorioso (Landon), Jessica Proctor (Robert), Brody Jenkins, and Collin Glorioso; as well as his great-grandchildren, Drake Glorioso, Hannah Glorioso, Willow Stratton, Jaxson Stratton, and Vincent Proctor. Vincent is also survived by his siblings, Joe Glorioso (Rosemary), Rosemarie Miller, and Barbara Adamczyk.
Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Farror) Glorioso.
Family and friends are invited to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home to celebrate Vincent’s life during visitation on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, from 9:00am to 11:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00am with the Rev. Joseph Glorioso officiating. The burial with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers are Vincent Glorioso, Jr., Michael Glorioso, Steven Jenkins, Brian Jenkins, Robert Proctor, Drake Glorioso, Brody Jenkins, Collin Glorioso, and Randy Minnick.
Vincent Glorioso, leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and dedication that will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His spirit will continue to shine brightly through the lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed by all. Condolences may be made to his family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
