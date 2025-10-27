Clarksville’s Baggett Heating and Cooling Named 2025 Medium Contractor of the Year by NCI

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-based Baggett Heating and Cooling was recently named the 2025 Medium Contractor of the Year by National Comfort Institute (NCI) during that organization’s 2025 annual conference. The event was held in Austin, TX.

This award recognizes an HVAC contracting firm’s outstanding achievements in High-Performance HVAC Contracting*, quality workmanship, and dedication to customer service.

For more than 35 years, Baggett Heating and Cooling has provided high-quality residential heating and air conditioning maintenance, service and replacement systems to the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. In an age of expansion, Company President Alana Ward and her team focus on being the best in Clarksville, not the biggest. She will tell you that their customers and community are their top priority.

David Richardson, vice-president of training for NCI, told an audience of over 210 contractors, “I first met Alana when I was still a contractor and have watched her grow and overcome challenges over the years. She believes in adapting new technology but at the same time keeping things simple and applicable. “Training is a priority. Alana requires all new team members to understand airflow testing and diagnostics – it’s a way of life. Plus, Alana’s charm and enthusiasm is contagious,” he concluded.

So, what is a Contractor of the Year from an NCI perspective?

NCI selects its Contractors of the Year based on some very well-defined criteria:

The company must be in the process of or have already completed implementing high-performance testing as the National Comfort Institute prescribes.

The company must have a high-performance business culture in place or be in the process of establishing it.

The company must have a strong service department and sell and maintain service agreements.

The company must target system renovations and equipment replacements as part of the high-performance approach.

Training must be part of the company culture.

So why are these requirements necessary? Why should a consumer choose an NCI-certified contractor like Baggett Heating and Cooling?

For the same reasons people choose:

A certified public accountant

A certified realtor

An AMA-certified doctor

A bar-certified lawyer.

In these professions, the designations come to people who have studied, tested, and achieved a level of competence that resulted in receiving a professional certification.

An NCI-certified technician passes a recognized testing process that validates their understanding of the technology and procedures used in this field. NCI-certified contractors, like Baggett Heating and Cooling, send their people to NCI classes, train them to use specialized equipment, and stay current on the latest diagnostic and repair techniques. In addition, NCI monitors its certified contractors and requires recertification every two years.

THE NATIONAL COMFORT INSTITUTE (NCI) is the nation’s premier Performance-Based training, certification, and membership organization focused on helping heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical contractors grow their businesses and become more profitable. The organization has trained and certified more than 30,000 industry professionals in various disciplines, including system diagnostics and design, indoor air quality, air balancing, carbon monoxide analysis, and combustion efficiency. To learn more, please visit the NCI website at www.nationalcomfortinstitute.com.

*NCI coined “High-Performance HVAC™ contracting,” a unique approach to managing a contracting business through accountability and measurable results. NCI has trained and certified more than 30,000 HVAC professionals during the past three decades.

Baggett Heating and Cooling has been helping the people of Clarksville–Montgomery County. “Come home to comfort” for over 35 years. They specialize in the design and installation of residential comfort systems and have installed or replaced equipment in as many as 3,000 homes in the Clarksville area. For more information about Baggett Heating and Cooling, visit callbaggett.com.