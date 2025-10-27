Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Emory Street and Clark Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at 10:00pm and will turn off water service on Emory Street and Clark Street.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Tuesday, October 28th at 10:00pm to 2:00am on Wednesday, October 29th

Emory Street

Clark Street (Emory Street to Conroy Avenue)

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.