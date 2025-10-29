Roxy Regional Theatre Takes The Rocky Horror Show to City Winery Nashville

Nashville, TN – Get ready to do the Time Warp again—because the Roxy Regional Theatre is taking its hit production of The Rocky Horror Show on the road for one electrifying night in Music City! Following a string of sold-out performances in Clarksville, the cult-classic musical is set to hit the stage at City Winery Nashville on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 7:30pm.

Fans who missed out on the Clarksville run—or those eager for another dose of Rocky Horror madness—won’t want to miss this special one-night-only engagement. The Roxy’s talented cast, led by a daring Dr. Frank N. Furter and his outrageous band of misfits, will bring all the glitz, glam, and glorious chaos of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock musical to life in one of Nashville’s most intimate and stylish venues.

Audiences can expect everything they love about The Rocky Horror Show: the pulsating rock soundtrack, outrageous costumes, and iconic audience participation that has made the show a global phenomenon for nearly five decades. From the opening chords of “Science Fiction/Double Feature” to the high-energy finale of “Time Warp,” the Roxy’s rendition promises to capture the wild, interactive spirit of the original stage sensation.

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Artistic Director and cast have poured their hearts into creating a bold, vibrant version of this cult favorite—one that celebrates individuality, self-expression, and the thrill of live performance. Bringing the production to Nashville is a milestone moment, showcasing the Clarksville theatre’s creativity and commitment to entertaining audiences across Middle Tennessee.

City Winery Nashville, known for its chic atmosphere, fine wine, and excellent acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for a show that’s equal parts rock concert, comedy, and spectacle.

So, grab your fishnets and dust off your leather jackets—because when the curtain rises, you’ll want to be part of the party. Tickets are available now, but seats are limited. Catch The Rocky Horror Show by the Roxy Regional Theatre at City Winery Nashville, and prepare for an unforgettable night of music, madness, and mayhem!

Buy Tickets to the City Winery Nashville Show

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.