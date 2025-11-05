Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Main Maintenance for Pea Ridge Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at 7:30am at 2510 Pea Ridge Road that could cause possible low water pressure from Sambar Drive to Airborne Center Road.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The water main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water pressure restored by approximately 2:30pm.