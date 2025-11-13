Austin Peay State University Cross Country Sends Six Runners to NCAA South Regional in Huntsville

Clarksville, TN – Six members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams prepare to race in the 2025 NCAA South Regional, Friday, at the John Hunt Cross Country Course. The women’s 6K begins at 8:30am, followed by the men’s 10K at 9:30am.

Sydney Freeman and Shaye foster will race for the women’s cross country team, while Zeniel Lizardo, Jacob Schweigardt, Tahmar Upshaw, and Will Keefer will represent the men’s cross country team.

Forty-one teams will compete in the 2025 South Regional, including ASUN programs FGCU, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Florida, and Stetson.

Sydney Freeman has led Austin Peay State University in all five meets of the 2025 season, and posted the second-fastest 5K in program history (17:42.5) at the ASUN Cross Country Championships, October 31st. Foster followed Freeman in all four meets she competed in during her junior season, while posting her season’s best performance at the ASUN Championships as well.

Tahmar Upshaw has led the Governors in each of the last four races, while he and the entire team set personal bests in Jacksonville two weeks ago. All four men’s cross country participants at the NCAA South Regional have improved their time each week, with Schweigardt shaving nearly two minutes off his time from the season’s first 8K, September 20th.

Friday’s NCAA South Regional will be live-streamed on ESPN+. Live results also can be found below.

