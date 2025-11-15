Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Issues Heartfelt Statement on the Passing of Representative. Jeff Burkhart

Clarksville, TN – The following is a statement from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, on the passing of 75th District State Representative Jeff Burkhart:
“Need anything?” That’s the way every early-morning phone call or in-person conversation ended with Jeff Burkhart, my dear and long-time friend.
He was always wanting to help.
His passing on Friday morning is still not real to me. Cynthia and I were with him the evening before at a dinner event. He, in usual Jeff form, was in a good mood, laughing, mostly at himself, and patiently waiting for the program to start.
But as I write these words, a confidant, public servant, everyone’s friend, Jeff, is gone.
I have known the Burkhart family for more years than I can count. Phil, Jeff’s older brother, and I, were high school classmates, and stayed close over the years.
Their sister, Lisa, brought balance to their lives of community, business, sports and travel, as sisters can do.
Meredith and Cindy brought him great joy. You saw that in Jeff’s eyes when they were around him.
I have so many memories of our time together, and those all came rushing back to me yesterday.
Jeff was at his best when there were problems to solve. Ever the “fixer”, he would creatively work through the challenge in his mind while driving around in his always-clean pick-up truck, and as I mentioned before, he would run his solution by me in those early-morning phone calls. Some worked, some didn’t, or wouldn’t, but there was always something new to try.
Much has been made and already said about Jeff and his public career. Firefighter, City Councilman, Tennessee Home Builders Association President, and in his final role, District 75 State Representative. He loved to serve others.
Never wanting the spotlight, he was quick to give others credit for something I knew he had done.
But it was the private side of Jeff that made the difference. He loved his family. He loved his community. He loved helping people, and for those of us who had the privilege of knowing him well, we loved him.
His wicked sense of humor, and uncanny impressions of others were always used to lighten the mood. No one was off-limits.
Jeff Burkhart died much too young this week, but in his death he reminds us that life is fleeting, so make the most of the time you have. His passing reminds us to invest our time in others, and do your best to help.
I will miss that ever-present mischief that caused both of us to laugh almost uncontrollably during our time together.
Mostly I’ll miss him asking “need anything?”
That question hits differently as I write these words and will forever remind me of Jeff Burkhart, my friend.