Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Issues Heartfelt Statement on the Passing of Representative. Jeff Burkhart

Meredith and Cindy brought him great joy. You saw that in Jeff’s eyes when they were around him.

I have so many memories of our time together, and those all came rushing back to me yesterday.

Jeff was at his best when there were problems to solve. Ever the “fixer”, he would creatively work through the challenge in his mind while driving around in his always-clean pick-up truck, and as I mentioned before, he would run his solution by me in those early-morning phone calls. Some worked, some didn’t, or wouldn’t, but there was always something new to try.

Much has been made and already said about Jeff and his public career. Firefighter, City Councilman, Tennessee Home Builders Association President, and in his final role, District 75 State Representative. He loved to serve others.

Never wanting the spotlight, he was quick to give others credit for something I knew he had done.

But it was the private side of Jeff that made the difference. He loved his family. He loved his community. He loved helping people, and for those of us who had the privilege of knowing him well, we loved him.