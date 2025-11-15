Roxy Regional Theatre Announces ‘Planters Bank Presents’ Holiday Movie Series for November and December

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre has your holiday wishlist in mind with the theatre’s “Planters Bank Presents…” film series. – The Roxy Regional Theatre has your holiday wishlist in mind with the theatre’s “Planters Bank Presents…” film series.

Offering budget-friendly entertainment options at only $5.00 a ticket, the Roxy is screening a host of holiday movie favorites on Sunday evenings in November and December, sponsored by Planters Bank:

White Christmas

Sunday, November 30th at 6:00pm



Bob Wallace and Phil Davis (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye), two WWII vets-turned-entertainers, scheme to help a retired general with his strapped New England inn by putting on a big musical show with the help of their army buddies and two aspiring singers, the sister act of Betty and Judy Haynes (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen).

Rating: PG

Running time: 120 minutes

Release year: 1954

Director: Michael Curtiz

Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, Rosemary Clooney, Dean Jagger

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

—————

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Sunday, December 7th at 6:00pm



In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

Rating: PG

Running time: 105 minutes

Release year: 2000

Director: Ron Howard

Cast: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Bill Irwin, Jeremy Howard

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures—————



The Holiday

Sunday, December 14th at 6:00pm



An American and a Brit (Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet), whose love lives are askew, vacation in each other’s homes and meet the men of their dreams (Jude Law and Jack Black) in this romantic comedy from the director of What Women Want and Something’s Gotta Give (Nancy Meyers).

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 136 minutes

Release year: 2006

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

—————

The Polar Express

Sunday, December 21st at 6:00pm



When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. The Academy Award-winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for this inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Rating: G

Running time: 100 minutes

Release year: 2004

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Leslie Zemeckis, Michael Jeter

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

—————

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.