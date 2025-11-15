Austin Peay State University to Recognize Program’s First Black Football Player, Jim Hughes, Saturday’s Game against Samford

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will honor Jim Hughes, who broke the color barrier as the first black football player in program history, during the first timeout of Saturday’s game against Samford, with kickoff set for 1:00pm at Fortera Stadium.

A native of Ashland City, Hughes signed with Austin Peay State University in 1967 before competing on the school’s freshman team in 1968. Hughes was then a standout defensive end for the Governors from 1969-71, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference honors during his senior season.

During his 1971 All-OVC season, Hughes led the Governors with four fumbles recovered, a mark that still ranks as the fourth-best single-season total in program history. Hughes also finished his APSU career with six fumble recoveries, which is still tied for the ninth-best career total in program history.

Known as one of the smallest, but toughest defensive ends in the conference, Hughes led the Governors in tackle assists during his sophomore season.

Austin Peay State University signed its first-ever black student-athlete on January 8th, 1963, when L.M. Ellis became the first black basketball player in OVC history. Five years later, Hughes became the first black player on the Austin Peay State University football team when he signed to play for head coach Bill Dupes.