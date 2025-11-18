Clarksville Obituary: Mary Anne Hester

Clarksville, TN – Mary Anne Hester, age 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on November 16th, 2025. She was born on October 24th, 1942, in Jasper, AL, to John and Sarah Delenne. Mary spent many years as an educator and preacher’s wife.
She loved a good challenge while doing cross word puzzles and word searches. Mary loved reading her Bible and watching birds. Although she lived in “Big Orange Country”, she proudly stayed true to her “Roll Tide” roots.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Benny Hester.
Mary is survived by her children, David (Brenda) Hester and Sandra Hester Lynch; grandchildren: Jaclyn Lynch, Randi (Andrew) Robinson, William Hester, Jonathan (Bree) Hester; great-grandchildren: Lyla Major, Sophia Major, Lance Hester, Perry Hester, and Ezra Hester; sister, Glenda (Terrell) Mallory, brother-in-law, Johnny Hester, and 3 nieces.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 22nd at Crossroads Church of Christ (4530 Highway 5, Jasper, AL). Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00am, and the service will begin at 12:00noon. Mary Anne will be laid to rest beside her husband Benny at Christian Chapel Church of Christ on a later date.
Please visit Mary’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
