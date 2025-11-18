Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Welcomes Four New Recruits as Part of 2026-27 Signing Class

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced four National Early Signing Day additions, Monday.

“We are so excited to add these talented young ladies to our family,” said Young. “They represent the standards of academic excellence in the classroom, service to their communities, while also excelling on the basketball court. Their aligned vision to the goals of our program will give them each an opportunity to have an immediate impact. Govs Nation, please help me officially welcome this special group and their families to our Austin Peay Family!”

Brilee Price | Smyrna, Tenn. | Guard

Brilee Price joins the Governors after prepping at Ezell-Harding High School under coach Gabe Reynolds. At Ezell-Harding, Price averages 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and has had seven 20-point games in her career. The Smyrna, Tennessee native has surpassed 1,000-career points.

She was a four-time District MVP, All-District selection, and was a member of the All-District team twice. Outside of Ezell-Harding, Price plays for the BMAZE ELITE AAU team for coach Ryan Batey.

Franziska Kelly | Horn Lake, Miss. | Guard

Hailing from Horn Lake, Mississippi, Franziska Kelly joins the Govs after prepping at Collierville High School. Kelly averaged 26 points and five assists as a junior and has surpassed 1,700-career points.

In her junior season playing at Hernando High School, Kelly was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Mississippi and was named Mississippi’s Miss Basketball. Outside of Collierville High School, she plays for the Mississippi All N AAU team for coach Greg Jones .

Jasia Ross | Cincinnati, Ohio | Guard

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jasia Ross joins the Governors after prepping at Walnut Hills High School for coach Adam Lazar. Ross averages 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with a 38.6 three-point percentage in her junior season.

The guard was a district champion and a regional runner-up in 2025, as well as a first-team all-district honoree and a second-team all-Southwest selection. Outside of Walnut Hills HS, Ross plays for the AAU team Next Level 3ssb for coach Bryan Wyant.

Andrea Guilford | Douglasville, GA | Guard

Andrea Guilford joins Young’s roster after spending her prep career at New Manchester High School. Guilford averages 15 points and four rebounds in her career and was a first-team All-region selection her freshman and sophomore seasons, and was an all-state freshman team member her freshman season.

Outside of New Manchester, the Douglasville, Georgia native plays for the Legacy Nike 17u AAU team for Larry Guilford. Guilford helped lead the team to a 2025 Nike EYCL 17u Gold Championship, averaging 12 points and three rebounds per game.