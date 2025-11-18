Clarksville Obituary: David V. Bryant

Clarksville, TN – David V. Bryant, of Clarksville, TN, passed away from cancer at Vanderbilt Medical Center on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, at 42 years old.

David was born in Clarksville, TN, on July 3rd, 1983, to Robert Bryant and Suzanne Coke Bryant.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his sister, Meg Bryant Tiongco; niece, Charlotte Tiongco; and nephew, Alex Tiongco.

Davis is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Jeannette Coke and Wilma Davidson.

David attended Clarksville High School and was a 2002 graduate. He then worked for Wal-Mart in the produce department.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at Hilldale United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, November 21st, 2025, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home and Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, from 12:00pm until the hour of service at Hilldale United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Hilldale United Methodist Church, PO Box 3874, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of David, please visit our floral store.