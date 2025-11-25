First Lady Cynthia Pitts Hosts Successful Women of Clarksville Expo with Tracy Kornet

Clarksville, TN – More than 1,000 attended this year’s Women of Clarksville Expo, which returned to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in September with dozens of vendors, food trucks, giveaways, and special guest speaker WSMV 4’s Tracy Kornet, who hosted a panel discussion on women’s health and wellness issues.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts welcomed everyone to the event and introduced First Lady Cynthia Pitts, founder and host of the annual Women’s Expo.

“My wife Cindy started this with two themes in mind,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “One is family and the other is networking with other women. Welcome to the 5th Annual Women of Clarksville Expo. I just want to say thank you, on behalf of the city, to everyone here and all who have helped to make this possible. So, God bless you, and let’s have a great day.”

The First Lady took the microphone and laid out the itinerary for the day, which was filled with conversation, giveaways, networking, and a chance to experience the great products and services of dozens of women-owned businesses in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. First Lady Pitts later led a discussion on spiritual wellness.

Cynthia Pitts has said, “My heart is to bring the women of this community together. We want to share and celebrate our diversity.”

Photo Gallery