NASA Cassini Discovers Fresh Organic Compounds From Enceladus’ Hidden Ocean

Pasadena, CA – A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini mission found evidence of previously undetected organic compounds in a plume of ice particles ejected from the ocean that lies under the frozen shell of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. Researchers spotted not only molecules they’ve found before but also new ones that lay a potential path to chemical or biochemical activity.

The ice grains studied were collected just 13 miles (21 kilometers) from the moon’s surface and mark the first time scientists have observed this diversity of organics in fresh particles ejected from the subsurface water of Enceladus. Published Wednesday in Nature Astronomy, the findings signal an important step toward confirming active organic chemistry below the moon’s surface.

This is the kind of chemical activity that could support compounds that are important to biological processes and are an essential component of life on Earth.

Besides increasing the diversity of detected organics, the recent work added a new layer to earlier findings by analyzing particles that the Cassini spacecraft collected when it flew directly through a plume — the next-best thing to diving directly into the moon’s ocean.

“Previously, we detected organics in ice grains that were years old and potentially altered by the intense radiation environment surrounding them,” said Nozair Khawaja of the Freie Universität Berlin, lead author of the study. “These new organic compounds were just minutes old, found in ice that was fresh from the ocean below Enceladus’ surface.”