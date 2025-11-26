APSU Football’s Chris Parson Wins Fifth UAC Offensive Player of the Week, Kamari Maxwell Earns Second Freshman Honor

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Chris Parson was named the United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for a league-leading fifth time this season, while wide receiver Kamari Maxwell was named the UAC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Parson’s fifth UAC Offensive Player of the Week award, in the final week the conference will hand out player of the week awards this season, breaks a tie with Southern Utah running back Joshua Dye and gives Parson the most offensive player of the week awards in the UAC this season.

Maxwell’s second UAC Freshman of the Week award marks the second-straight week and fifth time this season that honor has been warned by a Gov. Austin Peay State University earned a league-leading five freshman of the week honors this season and was the only team to have multiple freshmen win the award multiple times.

Parson set Austin Peay State University’s single-game total offense record with 487 yards against Tarleton State, topping the 466 yards of total offense that JaVaughn Craig recorded against Tennessee State (11/5/16). Parson also set APSU’s single-game quarterback rushing record with 194 yards, topping the 181 rushing yards Mike DiLiello had against Eastern Kentucky (9/24/22).

Parson’s 487 yards of total offense is the eighth-best single-game in the FCS this season and the best single-game in the United Athletic Conference, surpassing the league’s previous single-game high by 88 yards. Parson’s 194 rushing yards against Tarleton State also are the fifth-best single-game mark in the UAC this season and is the best single-game by a quarterback in the UAC this season, surpassing the previous single-game high by a quarterback by 85 yards.

Parson threw a career-best four touchdown passes and matched his career-high of six touchdowns responsible for against Tarleton State. Parson also recorded his first-career reception with a 15-yard catch.

Maxwell had three receptions for 65 yards and a career-best three touchdowns against Tarleton State. Maxwell’s three touchdown catches are tied for the sixth-best single game in APSU history and match Shemar Kirk’s three touchdown catches against North Alabama for the best single game by a Governor this season.

Maxwell’s three touchdown catches also are tied for the fifth-best single-game total in the FCS this season and the top single-game mark in the UAC. Maxwell’s three touchdowns also mark the first time an APSU freshman has had three touchdown receptions in a game since Drae McCray caught four touchdowns against Tennessee Tech (11/20/21).

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.