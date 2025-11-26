Clarksville Obituary: Cindi Byard

Clarksville, TN – With heavy hearts and profound gratitude, we announce the passing of Cindi Byard, who passed on November 23rd, 2025, at the age of 64. Cindi was a mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, and was a beloved family member and friend to all who knew her. Her warmth, her infectious laugh, and her legendary cooking made her a cornerstone of her community, one meal at a time.

Cindi learned from an early age that food was more than just a meal—it was a language of love, a connector of hearts, and a source of comfort. She carried that lesson with her throughout her life, whether she was preparing family dinners at home or serving meals in the diners where she worked for decades.

Whether it was a stack of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, or a famous omelet of hers, Cindi’s meals were not just food—they were a reflection of her heart and her deep care for others.

To many, she wasn’t just a cook; she was a friend, a confidant, and a comforting presence.

Cindi was born on March 6th, 1961, to the late Sterling and Vicki Byard Jr., Sylvia Byard. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randall Byard.

She is survived by, daughters, Staci Rushing and Harley Carr; brothers, Earl (Tammy) Byard, Chris (Cheri) Byard; sisters, Teresa (Andy) Allison, Kim (Marshall) Morrison, and Candi (Doug) Olson; grandchildren, Taylor, Mercedes, Aleeah, Bentley, Chevy, Cheyenne, and River; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Miles; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Cindi’s life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at Neal-Tarpley Parchman with Brother David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Cindi “MawMaw” Byard’s legacy of kindness, love, and hospitality will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew her.

“Food was her love language, and MawMaw’s love was always served at the table.”

To send flowers to the family of Cynthia, please visit our floral store.