Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Providence Boulevard Hit-and-Run as Jason Reddy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian found lying unresponsive in a ditch near Walker Street on Providence Boulevard on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Reddy. His next of kin has been notified.

FACT investigators are actively investigating this incident. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.