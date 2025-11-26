50.3 F
News

Clarksville Police Update: Robert B. Reddy III Found and Speaking with Investigators

Robert B. Reddy III
Robert B. Reddy III

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced that 43-year-old Robert B. Reddy III has been safely located and is currently speaking with investigators. Officials thanked the community for its assistance in helping bring the search to a quick and positive conclusion.

Earlier, the CPD requested the public’s help in locating Reddy, emphasizing that he was not a person of interest and was not suspected of any criminal activity. Investigators needed to speak with him to obtain information related to an ongoing case.

Reddy, who was believed to be homeless, had been difficult for officers to locate prior to today’s update. Following public outreach, investigators were able to make contact and confirm his welfare.

The Clarksville Police Department expressed appreciation to everyone who shared the information, called in tips, and helped ensure Reddy was found safely.

