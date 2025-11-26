Clarksville Police Request Assistance Locating 15-Year-Old Runaway Keymari Allen

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Keymari Allen. He was last seen this morning at around 12:05am at his residence on Magnolia Court.

Keymari was last seen wearing a black polo and khaki pants. He is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.