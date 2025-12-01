Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Unveils Free Family Holiday Events for December

Montgomery County, TN – Looking for family-friendly holiday activities this season? Check out the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation December schedule of events, including festivals, crafts, winter hikes, ice sculpting, movie nights, and photo ops with Santa! All events are free and open to the public; some require registration.

SpiritFest & Lighted Christmas Parade

Stop by Downtown Commons on December 6th to watch the lighting of the Montgomery County Christmas Tree at 4:30pm and stay for the Lighted Christmas Parade at 5:00pm. The tree lighting will also be visible via livestream through the Downtown Commons camera at www.downtowncommons.org/live-stream. Prior to the Christmas Tree Lighting, SpiritFest will take place from 2:00pm-4:00pm on the lawn of Downtown Commons, First Presbyterian Church, and Trinity Episcopal Parish.

Drop in DIY Holiday Cards

Stop by the Nature Center on December 4th from 10:00am to 4:00pm or December 5th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm for Holiday Card drop-in Days to make a card for someone you love and/or donate a handmade card to someone who needs holiday cheer. An abundance of materials will be available for your creative ideas!

Photos with Santa

Santa will visit the Nature Center each Saturday leading up to Christmas from 11:00am to 2:00pm, December 6th, 13th, and 20th. Santa will be seated on a lush green velvet couch with a beautiful nature-themed tree backdrop, perfect for family photos! Photographer Cassidy Johnson will be on site to take your photos at no charge, but personal phones or cameras are also welcome! While waiting, guests are welcome to write Santa a letter, drop it in the magical North Pole Mailbox, and search for a hidden mischievous “Elf on the Shelf”!

Cocoa Hike Join us on December 2nd or December 11th for a 45-minute Cocoa Hike with lanterns through Rotary Park! Please dress appropriately for weather conditions. Appropriate footwear, long pants, and bug spray are recommended. Guests will meet at the Nature Center front doors to check in up to 10 minutes before the program and to distribute lanterns. After the hike, stick around for a cup of hot cocoa! The trail difficulty level is rated moderate; please use your best judgment when registering. Strollers are NOT recommended for this terrain. Registration is required.

DIY Holiday Ornament Making

Stop by the Nature Center on December 10th from 10:00am-4:00pm for a drop-in holiday ornament activity. Materials are provided, but you are welcome to bring your own trinkets and materials to add in.

Ice Sculpting & Movie Night

Get ready for a holiday night of fun! Head to Downtown Commons on December 22nd at 6:00pm for a special screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, plus live ice sculpting by Joshua Perry from Burgasm during the movie. It’s a Christmas classic with a frosty twist!

Story Tails

Every 3rd Saturday of the month, the Wade Bourne Nature Center holds “Story Tails,” a program promoting literacy to children by creating a wonder for the natural world. This program aligns with the mission of the Center by fostering appreciation for the environment and encouraging kids to explore the outdoors. This month’s session will be held inside and/or outside, depending on the weather, on December 20th from 10:30am to 11:30am. This program is for children ages 1-6. Registration is required.

New Year’s Eve Party Beginning at 9:00pm on December 31st, at Downtown Commons, we will kick off our third Montgomery County New Year’s Eve party with presenting sponsor Austin Peay State University! Join us for a night of singing, dancing, and enjoying delicious food as we enter 2025! We will have a live band, dance floor, photo-booth trailer, food trucks, a balloon drop, and a surprise at midnight. This is a once-a-year event you don’t want to miss! Free and open to the public, all ages are welcome.

For event registration, visit: https://secure.rec1.com/TN/montgomery-county-parks-recreation/catalog