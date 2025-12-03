Clarksville Obituary: Taylan Ozaksut

Clarksville, TN – Taylan Ozaksut, 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on November 17th, 2025. Born on September 16th, 1942, in Adana, Türkiye, he was the son of the late Ahmet and Lütfiye (Korkmaz). Taylan was the second oldest of 5 siblings and was proud of his performance early on in school.
He became a talented entrepreneur, earning success as a pharmaceutical salesperson in Europe, a gold and antiquities dealer in the famous Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and after coming to the United States in 1976, he became an award-winning pizza restaurateur involved in 6 restaurant openings.
Taylan’s charisma and kindness made him a popular figure at the pizza places he ran, earning the nickname “John Milano” from countless regulars. He retired from the business in 2007 and spent the next two decades in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Western Springs, Illinois, and Clarksville, Tennessee.
Known for his tenderness and charisma, Taylan was a ray of sunshine that grew even brighter in his old age. He was passionate about plants, cooking, people, and music, and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Wherever he lived and worked, he was loved.
Taylan enjoyed 34 years of marriage with wife Valerie and is survived by son Jon (Becki), daughter Annie (Elvin) and granddaughter Mina. Taylan’s life can be celebrated by enjoying the same things he did: eating a meal with friends, caring for plants, and learning about the world we share.
He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com