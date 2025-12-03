Clarksville Obituary: Taylan Ozaksut

Clarksville, TN – Taylan Ozaksut, 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on November 17th, 2025. Born on September 16th, 1942, in Adana, Türkiye, he was the son of the late Ahmet and Lütfiye (Korkmaz). Taylan was the second oldest of 5 siblings and was proud of his performance early on in school.

He became a talented entrepreneur, earning success as a pharmaceutical salesperson in Europe, a gold and antiquities dealer in the famous Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and after coming to the United States in 1976, he became an award-winning pizza restaurateur involved in 6 restaurant openings.

Taylan’s charisma and kindness made him a popular figure at the pizza places he ran, earning the nickname “John Milano” from countless regulars. He retired from the business in 2007 and spent the next two decades in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Western Springs, Illinois, and Clarksville, Tennessee.

Known for his tenderness and charisma, Taylan was a ray of sunshine that grew even brighter in his old age. He was passionate about plants, cooking, people, and music, and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Wherever he lived and worked, he was loved.

Taylan enjoyed 34 years of marriage with wife Valerie and is survived by son Jon (Becki), daughter Annie (Elvin) and granddaughter Mina. Taylan’s life can be celebrated by enjoying the same things he did: eating a meal with friends, caring for plants, and learning about the world we share.

He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

