APSU Men’s Tennis Unveils 19-Match Spring Schedule for 2025 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s tennis coach Kurt Kujawa announced the Governors’ 19-match spring schedule with the Atlantic Sun Conference, December 3rd.

“I feel good about the trajectory of our men’s program. With the returning players and key additions we have made, I am excited to see these guys compete. I know they are amped to get the 2026 season going”.

The Governors’ spring slate features five home matches, four neutral-site matches, and ten away matches–including the ASUN contests.

The Governors begin the 2026 year in January with Belmont on the 23rd, Jacksonville State on the 24th, and Lipscomb on the 31st. In February, the Governors face Oakland City, Drake, and Southern Indiana at a neutral location. On February 20th, the Governors will begin conference play at North Alabama. February travel will conclude with Chattanooga competition on the 27th and Alabama A&M on the 28th.

In March, the Governors have their first spring match against Middle Tennessee on the 1st. The Governors will face St. Louis on the 7th in a home match. On March 12th, the APSU Govs are back on the road again, facing Jackson State.

The IU Indy Jaguars are coming to face The Hometown Team at home at 2:00pm on March 14th. Bethel University will face the Governors at home on March 17th as well.

The month of March comes to a close with a road match against Carson Newman on the 30th, with another match to follow on April 2nd against UT Southern. Before the ASUN Tournament, April 16th-18th, the Governors will return home to face Tennessee Tech on the 8th and Tennessee State on the 12th.

The first round and quarterfinals of the tournament are held at the top four seeds, while the semifinals and championship match are held at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

