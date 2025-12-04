Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to close Thursday due to Maintenance Issues

Montgomery County, TN – Due to unexpected maintenance, the Montgomery County Animal Care & Control adoption floor will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, December 4th, 2025. The plan is to reopen on Friday at 10:00am.

Stray reclaims will still be available during our regular hours.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete these necessary updates to keep our facility safe and welcoming!

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 437 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control