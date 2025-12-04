32.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 4, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 4th-8th, 2025
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 4th-8th, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions are on the way for Clarksville-Montgomery County as we move through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Clouds, spotty precipitation, and even a chance for light snow will highlight the transition before sunshine returns to start the new week.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. A north-northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph will keep the day feeling brisk across the area.

Thursday night brings a 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after 9:00pm. Skies remain cloudy with temperatures dipping to around 28 degrees. Winds shift to calm later in the evening, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday features a slight chance of a mix of rain and snow showers before 9:00am, transitioning briefly to a slight chance of rain through noon. Patchy fog could be present early, especially before 8:00am. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 and calm winds. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Patchy fog returns Friday night between 8:00pm and 2:00am under mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be near 28 degrees with calm wind.

Saturday offers a bright change with mostly sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees. Winds remain light, becoming southwest around 5 mph during the day.

Saturday night turns mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers after midnight. The low will be around 31 degrees with calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

A slight 20% chance of showers may linger early Sunday before noon, but skies will turn partly sunny with a high near 46. North-northeast winds increase slightly to 5–10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 24 degrees. Light north-northeast winds remain in place.

Monday looks mostly sunny once again, though cooler, with a high near 39 degrees expected.

Partly cloudy skies settle on Monday night, with a low around 25 degrees to wrap up the period.

As the weekend approaches, residents can expect a mix of clouds and light precipitation before returning sunshine leads the area into next week. Cooler temperatures will persist, so be sure to bundle up when heading outdoors.

Previous article
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to close Thursday due to Maintenance Issues
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Joan “Joannie” Peacher Evans
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information