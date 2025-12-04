Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 4th-8th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions are on the way for Clarksville-Montgomery County as we move through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Clouds, spotty precipitation, and even a chance for light snow will highlight the transition before sunshine returns to start the new week.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. A north-northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph will keep the day feeling brisk across the area.

Thursday night brings a 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after 9:00pm. Skies remain cloudy with temperatures dipping to around 28 degrees. Winds shift to calm later in the evening, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday features a slight chance of a mix of rain and snow showers before 9:00am, transitioning briefly to a slight chance of rain through noon. Patchy fog could be present early, especially before 8:00am. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 and calm winds. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Patchy fog returns Friday night between 8:00pm and 2:00am under mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be near 28 degrees with calm wind.

Saturday offers a bright change with mostly sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees. Winds remain light, becoming southwest around 5 mph during the day.

Saturday night turns mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers after midnight. The low will be around 31 degrees with calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

A slight 20% chance of showers may linger early Sunday before noon, but skies will turn partly sunny with a high near 46. North-northeast winds increase slightly to 5–10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 24 degrees. Light north-northeast winds remain in place.

Monday looks mostly sunny once again, though cooler, with a high near 39 degrees expected.

Partly cloudy skies settle on Monday night, with a low around 25 degrees to wrap up the period.

As the weekend approaches, residents can expect a mix of clouds and light precipitation before returning sunshine leads the area into next week. Cooler temperatures will persist, so be sure to bundle up when heading outdoors.