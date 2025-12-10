Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Spencer Lane Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Spencer Lane from Southern Drive to Randell Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Approximately 300 feet of Spencer Lane is closed at 410 Spencer Lane to allow for the repair work. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment and follow directional signs when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lanes reopened by approximately 9:00pm.