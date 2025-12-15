Clarksville Gas and Water Department reschedules Water Main Maintenance in Oaks Subdivision to December 16th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has announced an update to the previously scheduled water main maintenance for the Oaks Subdivision. The maintenance work has been rescheduled and will now take place on Tuesday, December 16th, beginning at 8:00am.

During the maintenance period, residents in the Oaks Subdivision may experience low water pressure. Streets potentially affected by the work include Bluebell Drive, Spiderwort Drive, Alton Drive, Oak Forest Road, Blackjack Oak Court, English Oak Drive, Bur Oak Court, Sugarberry Court, and Laurel Drive. Low water pressure is also possible in the surrounding vicinity while crews complete the repairs.

The water main maintenance is expected to be completed by approximately 12:00pm, at which time normal water pressure should be restored. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and limit water use during the scheduled maintenance window if possible.