Clarksville Obituary: Samantha Nichole Dalton

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Samantha Nichole Dalton, 21, of Clarksville, TN will be Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30am until the hour of the service.

Samantha was born on November 11th, 2004, in Clarksville, TN, to Sean Dalton and Kristy Ward Dalton. She passed away on December 11th, 2025.

Samantha had a genuine love for life, especially for animals; caring for them was not just an interest but a clear calling. She worked in all aspects of the Saint B Veterinary Clinic during the summer, where she was known for her dedication and willingness to help wherever needed.

Samantha was studying pre-veterinary medicine at Murray State University, working steadily toward a future in veterinary medicine. She took her studies seriously and was committed to learning as much as she could.

Outside of school and work, Samantha enjoyed traveling, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and new experiences, big or small. Everyone that came into contact with Samantha adored her, because as she would say “I might tell a joke, but I’ll never tell a lie.” Above all, Samantha was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and friend.

Samantha is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Ward. In addition to her parents, Samantha is survived by her siblings, Douglas (Katie) Ferren, Kat (Joey) Sam, and Jesse James Dalton, maternal grandmother, Ulli Ward, niece, Nadia Ferren, aunts, Jamee Dalton, Christa Fox, Jodi Hess, and Mary Terry, and many other loving family members.

Pallbearers will be: Douglas Ferren, Jesse Dalton, James Gates, Dakota Ferren, Dalton Ferren, and Drew Bryant.

