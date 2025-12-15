Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 15th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 15th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mr. Man is a young male Australian Shepherd mix breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, and is a medium-sized dog. It is unknown at this time how he is with other dogs, children or cats. He is located at the Fort Campbell location. Please call 931.472.5820 for directions on how to obtain a day pass to visit the shelter. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Luda is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day! Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Atomick is a 4 year old male Cane Corso. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He is a sweet boy but is very excitable and he’s learning to not jump. He needs to be the only pet in the home and children 12 and older please. Please do your research on this specific breed before adopting.

Louie is an adult male Husky. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He loves to play fetch and go on adventures. These dogs need a good solid minimum 6 foot fence to help curb unsanctioned field trips. Check breed restrictions if on Post or renting PLEASE!

Caesar is an adult male Bull terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Sweet boy looking to find his forever family.

Sunny is a young adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day. He loves all the attention and playing with toys. Come see him in the cat room.

Misha is a female senior Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained so she can go home the same day. She might be defined as “senior” but this gal still has a lot of life left in her! She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road. ( North Clarksville). Call 931.648.5750, or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices for more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

*Come visit them at their new facility*

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Bella Donna is a sweet female domestic Shorthair. Bella is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is fine with other cats and even cat savvy dogs. She is affectionate and loving but will let you know when she wants alone time and will go find her favorite spot. She has a remarkable personality and will be a fantastic addition to a lucky home.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Amari is a sweet 8 month old male kitty. Fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and he is very playful, spunky and outgoing. He is good with other cats and loves playing with toys. Delightful addition to your family. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bilbo is a 2-year-old male mixed breed. He is neutered, fully vetted and on flea and HW prevention. Does great in his kennel too. Bilbo is currently being treated for Lyme disease and is doing great. He is good with people, very sweet, and meet and greets are required if there are children and other pets in the home. He has a great temperament but hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children so that’s why a meet and greet is important.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hunter is a 2 year old male Shepherd mix. Fully vetted, neutered and is kennel trained and working on his house manners. He walks nicely on his leash and does well with dogs and children but a meet and greet is still required if other pets are in the home. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Connie is a 4 year old female Cardigan Welsh Corgi. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is a bit shy initially but does love belly rubs and will warm up quickly. She is fine with other dogs and children.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Pearl Union is a 1 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is fine with other cats but it is unknown how she does with dogs or children. Pearl is a delight to be around and will be a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Clifford is an adult large male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, waiting for neuter appointment, crate and house trained and medium energy levels. He has done well with children and other dogs but needs a no cat home. Clifford is mellow, gentle and has just an easy vibe. He is all about the cuddles and attention. He will be your family’s new best friend.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/clifford or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.

*Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Prudence is a 4 year old Shepherd Mastiff mix. She is vetted, house trained and good with kids and other dogs. She does have high energy so she will definitely need a meet and greet with other dogs in the home as some might not care for the energy levels. She is all about the snuggles and affection and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together. Please call Michelle@ 812-827-9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Currently our rescue doesn’t have any available for adoption but please keep watching the column and our Facebook page for any new updates. Thank you!

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Batty is a petite, sweet female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, chipped and house trained. She is very sweet, good with cats, small dogs and however no small children please. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!