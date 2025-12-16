APSU’s Eriksson College of Education Hosts Aspiring Teachers Day for Area High School Students

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education recently welcomed more than 100 high school students to campus for its inaugural Aspiring Teachers Day, providing participants with an interactive introduction to the teaching profession and the university’s education programs.

The event, held in the Morgan University Center Ballroom, brought together students from Teaching as a Profession (TAP) programs across Middle Tennessee for a morning of hands-on activities, demonstrations, and networking opportunities.

“This event allowed the Eriksson College of Education to showcase what we can offer these prospective students,” said Kevin Fee, coordinator of teacher licensure at APSU and the event’s organizer. “We designed the day to give them real experience with the innovative tools and approaches that make our education programs stand out.”

Participants rotated through several interactive stations, including hands-on experiments with the Jack Hunt STEM Center, testing classroom technologies with the , and engaging activities with the Center for Rural Education and the Student Tennessee Education Association.

Additionally, Dr. Charles Gonzalez and Dr. Erica Boone led a special session in which students brainstormed various classroom strategies. Attendees also had the opportunity to take a campus tour and enjoy lunch in the campus dining hall.

Dr. Theresa Diaz, TAP program lead from West Creek High School in Clarksville, highlighted three key benefits of the event for the groups who attended.

“I was excited for three different reasons,” Diaz said. “No. 1, because of being invited, it actually gave us the opportunity to reach out and become part of dual enrollment [at Austin Peay State University]. We’re going to take our first dual enrollment, as an academy here, starting in October. The second reason was that we have a lot of our students who want to come here for the [Grow Your Own Teacher] Residency, so now they’re going to have that connection. They get to meet people ahead of time, learn those requirements. And the third reason is, we just love Austin Peay State University.”

For smaller school districts, the event provided valuable networking opportunities. Nichole McMillan from Houston County High School noted how beneficial the experience was for her growing program.

“This is great because they are able to talk to other people who may have more experience,” McMillan said. “And since we are a small school, it’s really good for them to connect with other people.”

Austin Peay State University education students also played a key role in the day’s success, leading several activities and sharing their experiences with the high schoolers. Meleah Meadors, an elementary education major who will begin student teaching next semester, led a classroom design activity.

“I was very excited because I like being able to actually work with students and teach,” Meadors said. “What they had to do is come up with a picture-perfect classroom layout … and then we discussed why they chose that layout, how it can benefit collaboration, and whether it can work for classroom management.”

Meadors emphasized the importance of genuine care for students for anyone considering a career in teaching, and she noted that the professors are the best part of Austin Peay State University’s education program.

“You’ve got to have a big heart to do it,” Meadors said of teaching. “Kids need that safe space and that person … and you could be that person.”

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

Following the success of this year’s event, the Eriksson College of Education has announced that the Aspiring Teachers Day will return in Fall 2026.Schools interested in visiting the Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education before then can reach out to the Office of Teacher Education and Partnerships team to arrange a visit.

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure, as well as non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

For more, visit apsu.edu/education.