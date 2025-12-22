Austin Peay State University Alumni Craig and Ginny Gray Davis Establish Virginia Rosenbalm Gray Future Educator Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a generous gift from alumna Ginny Gray Davis (’87) and her husband Craig to establish the Virginia Rosenbalm Gray Future Educator Endowment in honor of Davis’s mother. The endowment will support students pursuing degrees in education at APSU’s Eriksson College of Education.

Virginia Rosenbalm Gray (’62) was a beloved educator who dedicated over three decades to Dickson County Schools as a teacher, supervisor, and principal. After retirement, she continued teaching by helping Japanese families in the community with language tutoring. Gray earned two degrees from Austin Peay State University and exemplified the lifelong commitment to education that this endowment seeks to foster in future teachers.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be full-time education majors maintaining a minimum 3.5 GPA, demonstrate leadership involvement in high school or university activities, and show financial need. The scholarship is renewable for students who continue to meet the criteria.

“We wanted to honor my mother’s incredible legacy in education while supporting future teachers facing the same financial challenges she once did,” Ginny Gray Davis said. “She believed deeply in the power of education to change lives, and this endowment ensures her commitment to helping students achieve their dreams will continue for generations.”

The endowment reflects Ginny Gray Davis’s longstanding engagement with APSU, where she graduated in 1987. She was recognized as an Outstanding Young Alumnus in 1992 and again as Outstanding Alumnus in 2021, and was a proud member of APSU’s first women’s softball team from 1986 to 1987.

“We are grateful to Craig and Ginny for their commitment to supporting future educators through this endowment,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “This gift represents the continuation of an APSU legacy from Virginia Rosenbalm Gray to her daughter Ginny. This endowment will help cultivate the next generation of teachers while honoring Virginia’s legacy in education.”

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

