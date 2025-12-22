Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Deadly 101st Airborne Parkway Crash as School Crossing Guard Latrice Dodson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the victim of the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on December 19th, 2025, at approximately 5:45pm on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and the West Fork Bridge has been identified as 46-year-old Latrice Dodson. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

Ms. Dodson was employed as a crossing guard with the Clarksville Police Department and served the children and families of Kenwood Elementary School and Ringgold Elementary School. She began her service with the department in August 2025 and was a dedicated member of the school safety team, helping ensure the safe passage of students each day. Her commitment to protecting children and supporting the Clarksville community will not be forgotten.

The driver and juvenile passenger who were in the same vehicle as Ms. Dodson are reported to be in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending. Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact FACT Investigator Castillo at 931.648.0656, ext. 5150.