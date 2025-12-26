Clarksville Obituary: Tenisha Nichole House

Clarksville, TN – Tenisha Nichole House, 31, was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 5th, 1994, to Charles House and Sharon Hardison-Washington, and passed away on December 18th, 2025.

At an early age Tenisha’s life was impacted by various health challenges, although she suffered many health deficits, she had a drive and a passion to live. In 1997, from the union of Noland and Sharon Washington, Tenisha would experience the love of two fathers.

Tenisha enjoyed music, especially gospel music. She would become a member of Christ the Healer Church in 2003, where she attended with her family. Tenisha filled her parents, brothers, Timothy (Quan), DeMarcus and De’Von, and all that encountered her life with boundless joy and laughter.

Tenisha was educated through the Department of Defense (DOD) school system in Fort Hood, TX, and Fort Campbell, KY. She would eventually transition to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), where she graduated from West Creek High School, in May 2014. Tenisha’s accomplishments were celebrated by many.

Tenisha is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charles and Shirley (Young) House and maternal uncle, Mickey A. Hardison Jr, paternal uncle, Billy House and aunt, Lisa House.

Tenisha leaves to cherish in her memory, devoted mother Sharon (Noland) Hardison-Washington. Brothers: Timothy, DeMarcus, De’Von, and niece, Skyla Marie Starks. Father, Charles House, sisters: Shyneaka, Deatrice, LaCamera, and Miracle. Uncles, Danny and Johnny House. Maternal grandparents, Mickey A. Hardison Sr., Sandra Inmon, and extended family and aunt, Taunya Mastin.