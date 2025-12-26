Clarksville Dedicates Roadway to Manna Cafe Founder Kenny York During Special Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe was the site of a very special breakfast event recently, as a section of highway in front of the facility was renamed Kenny York Memorial Way in honor of its late founder.

Christine Patrick, Development Officer for Manna Cafe, said, “ I’m so grateful for everyone who came out this morning. We’re so amazed that the Mayor has chosen to dedicate Kenny York Memorial Way on behalf of Manna Cafe and in Kenny’s memory. He was an amazing person. Were just really thankful for everyone who makes this all possible.

“Kenny and Vicky York have built something really wonderful in this community. The fact that we can serve 38,000 families each year, hand out 2.5 millions pounds of food, rescue 1.5 millions pounds of food, and serve 42,000 meals to the homeless, is a testament to what Kenny believed in, and to what Vicky has continued to build in his absence.”

Mayor Pitts responded to a proposal to dedicate a section of road in Kenny York’s name with great enthusiasm. “… I loved the idea,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said, “Most of us in this room have either never faced extreme hunger, or we’ve forgotten what that means. As you leave today, look around. We have friends, neighbors, and just people that need Manna Cafe. I can’t imagine this community without this organization.

Mayor Pitts ended by sharing a recent comment by Councilman Brian Zackarias – “’I cannot do all the good the world needs, but the world needs all the good I can do.’ I want to challenge you all with that.”

