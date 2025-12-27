Clarksville Obituary: Bertha Harris

Clarksville, TN – Bertha Harris, born August 12th, 1957, entered eternal rest on December 18th, 2025. She was a beloved member of her family and community, remembered for her kind spirit, gentle heart, and the love she shared with all who knew her.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00 pm at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Meriweather Street in Guthrie, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, with interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to come together to honor and celebrate Bertha’s life and lasting legacy.
