Saturday, December 27, 2025
Best of Clarksville Showcases Local Businesses, Entertainment, and Family Fun

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Best of Clarksville 2025

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The 29th Annual Best of Clarksville triumphantly returned to Governor’s Square Mall in October, bringing together the best businesses and services our community has to offer.

The event, hosted by Clarksville-Montgomery County Kiwanis Club, always delivers on family-friendly fun, with great food, entertainment, and a chance to meet the people that make this community one of Tennessee’s best places to live.

Attendees enjoyed samples of the food and drinks that have made all the evening’s vendors community favorites. And the funds raised by the event went to great causes like 3 Friends Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Judy’s Hope, and Legend’s Heroes.

