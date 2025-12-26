Tennessee Forestry Officials Detect Invasive Emerald Ash Borer in Robertson County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) in Robertson County. The emerald ash borer (EAB) is an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees.

EAB was discovered in the United States in 2002 and has since killed tens of millions of ash trees in 35 states, including Tennessee, where it was first confirmed in 2010. Robertson County is the latest of 67 Tennessee counties with confirmed detections.

All ash species are susceptible to EAB, affecting both rural and urban areas where ash trees are common. Infested trees typically die within two to four years after initial signs appear. EAB is spread mainly by human movement of untreated firewood, infected nursery stock, unprocessed saw logs and other ash products.

TDF is actively monitoring the situation and will provide treatment resources to assist forest landowners. Early detection and responsible management can help slow the spread of the pest.

Landowners should take the following steps to reduce the impact of EAB on their properties:

Identify ash trees on your property. Ash trees have opposite branching, compound leaves with five to 11 leaflets and distinctive diamond-shaped bark ridges on mature trees.

Watch for symptoms such as canopy thinning, woodpecker activity, bark splits and D-shaped exit holes on the trunk.

Avoid moving ash materials or firewood to or from your property unless it has been heat-treated.

unless it has been heat-treated. Seek guidance for treatment or removal. Contact your local TDF Area Forester or local University of Tennessee Extension office for forest management assistance related to larger areas of trees. For urban areas or smaller rural landscape plantings, consult a certified arborist.

Visit the Protect Tennessee Forests website for more information about identifying or managing EAB issues.

Find your local TDF Area Forester online. Additional resources may be available through local electric companies for trees impacting powerlines.

If you confirm EAB on your property, report it using the online Report a Pest tool. Reports help track the insect’s movement and prioritize areas in need of additional resources.

The Division of Forestry protects, conserves, and enhances Tennessee’s forest resources. Focus areas include assisting landowners with a variety of services, providing quality tree seedlings, supporting forest health programs, collecting forest inventory data, assisting forest industries, and fighting wildland fires.